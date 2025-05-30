× Expand Courtesy Greenville Jazz Fest

Located in the heart of downtown Greenville along Main Street from Court Street to Augusta Street, the Greenville Jazz Fest will feature music and food to inspire festival visitors to learn and love jazz music. Join in on the Second Line (parade) at the start of each day to kick off the festivities!

At the heart of the Greenville Jazz Fest is a commitment to promoting education in all its forms. We are excited to offer a variety of enriching experiences throughout the festival, including free Jazzed Sessions, Jazz Around Town performances and collaborative efforts with Greenville County Schools through the "All County Jazz Ensemble."

Our festival goes beyond entertainment by providing on-site educational signage that delves into the rich history of jazz in South Carolina and the overall timeline of this incredible genre. Join us in celebrating the vibrant legacy of jazz while discovering its profound cultural and historical significance.