The community of Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral will celebrate our 39th Annual Greenville Greek Festival May 16 – 18, 2025.

Greekville returns to Greenville! Come experience Greek culture through food, dance, and music. Be sure to visit our new “Plaka” which features our Taverna and vendors. Enjoy a dedicated family area with yard games, picnic tables and family fun things to do. Take in live Greek music by Endasi, and watch Greek Dancers perform throughout the weekend.

And don’t forget the food … enjoy authentic Greek foods ... Pastichio, Moussaka, Gyros, Athenian Greek Chicken, Souvlaki, Lamb Burgers, Keftedes, and more! Be sure to grab something sweet ... baklava, kourambiedes, finikia, koulourakia, galaktoboureko, and loukoumades.

Our Dance Troupe will be performing traditional Greek dances at various times throughout the festival, and we will have live Greek music every day. Church tours and an Iconography exhibit will also be offered.

Admission is $3 with all admissions proceeds benefitting GirlUp GVL. GirlUp GVL works with middle and high school girls from underserved communities, assisting them with after school programs and summer programs which focus on developing life skills and responsibility. More information can be found at www.girlupgvl.org.

The annual Greek Festival has become an Upstate tradition. We believe in the importance of sharing our culture with our neighbors through this event. We appreciate the support that the community has shown us throughout the years and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

The Saint George Greek Orthodox Community was established in Greenville in 1936. The first Greek Festival began in 1987 to share our ethnic, cultural, and spiritual culture with the community that has been so welcoming to our members over the years. This joyous tradition has continued for 37 years, and we hope to continue for many years to come. We welcome you and your family to come and experience this taste of Greece.