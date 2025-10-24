Join us in Simpsonville for the Greenville Country Music Fest October 24-25, 2025!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend as Zach Top and Koe Wetzel take the stage as our 2025 headliners!

Zach Top has been making waves in the country music scene, earning the 2025 Academy of Country Music (ACM) New Male Artist of the Year award. His debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards and received critical acclaim for its traditional country sound. Rolling Stone even named him one of the “hottest acts right now.”

Koe Wetzel continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of country and rock influences. His consistent chart-topping hits and sold-out tours attest to his widespread popularity and influence in the country music genre.

Don’t miss out on this epic country music experience!