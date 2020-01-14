Greenville Chautauqua Presents: Teddy Roosevelt Talk

Winter Chautauqua kicks off the 2020 theme of “Reinventing America,” with Teddy Roosevelt. What better way to “Reinvent America” then with the Rough Rider, Nobel Prize winning President who stepped down at the height of his popularity to four years later bolt the Republican Party and challenge his hand picked successor? In ninety days, Roosevelt’s “Bull Moose” Party humbled a sitting president and decisively beat a party that had dominated national politics for forty years. American politics was never then same again.

Join an audience that loves talking back to history to discuss Teddy Roosevelt – with AV Huff. This event is NOT a costumed performance. (Doug Mishler from Reno NV will perform as Teddy Roosevelt in Winter Chautauqua – Jan 31, Feb 1, Feb 2.)

AV Huff, PhD is a distinguished author, award-wining teacher, and public servant. AV is passionate about southern history and is author of Greenville: The History of the City and County in the South Carolina Piedmont. Dr. Huff has led previous Chautauqua Talks on historic South Carolina figures ranging from the controversial John C. Calhoun to escaped slave and Civil War military commander Robert Smalls. Join us at the Hughes Main Library in Greenville for this FREE show (25 Heritage Green Pl, Greenville, SC 29601).