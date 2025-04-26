× Expand Main Street Sylva Association

April 26, 2025 - 10am-4pm

The Greening Up the Mountains Festival, now in its 27th year, is a heritage arts festival that celebrates the arrival of Spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food, and beverage which honor our community and local artisans. The festival is sponsored by both the Town of Sylva and the Main Street Sylva Association and will be held in Historic Downtown Sylva, North Carolina. The Greening Up The Mountains Festival enjoys crowds of upwards of 12,000 attendees and has 150 vendor booth spaces. In addition to a variety of arts, crafts, and food vendors, attendees can enjoy a 5k run, beverage arts featuring local craft breweries, and live music throughout the day.

​Be sure to visit both Main Street and Bridge Park to enjoy all the festival has to offer. Like us on Facebook to receive festival updates and information.

