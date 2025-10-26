Greenbrier Valley Winter Scramble
Greenbrier Valley Winter Scramble: A Fundraiser for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley
February 6-7, 2026
- Format: You have 12 hours to hit as many of 48 OnX Offroad waypoints as possible. Some waypoints are worth bonus points.
- Proof: Snap a selfie at designated points and post to socials: #gbrvalley as well as record your route using OnX Off-Road.
- Teams: Two vehicles per team (each with a driver and co-driver).
- Vehicles: High-clearance 4WD or AWD required.
- Entry: $200 donation per team benefiting United Way of Greenbrier Valley.
- Navigation: OnX Offroad is the exclusive navigation app. Discount code available at sign-in, thanks to OVR Guides LLC.
- Goal: Max points within the time window. Highest score wins.
Basic rules and scoring
- Waypoints: Each waypoint lists its point value in OnX. Bonus waypoints are clearly marked (Titled, not just “Point”).
- Verification: Post a selfie at designated points (Titled) to your social accounts (publicly viewable) with #gbrvalley. Make sure both vehicles and team numbers are visible. Entire route to be recorded on OnX Off-Road and turned in at the end of the event.
- Time: 12 Hour Window 7AM-7PM beginning from Lewisburg, West Virginia
- Safety: Obey all laws, stay on legal routes, Tread Lightly, no reckless driving.
- Equipment: Recovery gear and winter readiness strongly recommended.
- Respect the land: Pack it in/pack it out.
What to bring (participant checklist):
- OnX Offroad app installed and offline maps downloaded
- Full-size spare, jack, recovery gear (strap, soft shackles, traction boards)
- Radio/comms (GMRS/FRS), phone chargers
- Winter clothing, food, water, headlamps
- First-aid kit, fire extinguisher, air compressor/tire repair kit
- Paper map/backup nav
SIGN UP HERE: https://forms.gle/4gF7WVdo7vw3hFEf9
DONATE HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://givebutter.com/YB9OuM
ADD NOTE TO DONATION: GBV 2026
