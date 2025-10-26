Greenbrier Valley Winter Scramble

Lewisburg, WV Lewisburg, West Virginia 24901

Greenbrier Valley Winter Scramble: A Fundraiser for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley

February 6-7, 2026

  • Format: You have 12 hours to hit as many of 48 OnX Offroad waypoints as possible. Some waypoints are worth bonus points.
  • Proof: Snap a selfie at designated points and post to socials: #gbrvalley as well as record your route using OnX Off-Road. 
  • Teams: Two vehicles per team (each with a driver and co-driver).
  • Vehicles: High-clearance 4WD or AWD required.
  • Entry: $200 donation per team benefiting United Way of Greenbrier Valley.
  • Navigation: OnX Offroad is the exclusive navigation app. Discount code available at sign-in, thanks to OVR Guides LLC.
  • Goal: Max points within the time window. Highest score wins.

Basic rules and scoring

  • Waypoints: Each waypoint lists its point value in OnX. Bonus waypoints are clearly marked (Titled, not just “Point”).
  • Verification: Post a selfie at designated points (Titled) to your social accounts (publicly viewable) with #gbrvalley. Make sure both vehicles and team numbers are visible. Entire route to be recorded on OnX Off-Road and turned in at the end of the event. 
  • Time: 12 Hour Window 7AM-7PM beginning from Lewisburg, West Virginia
  • Safety: Obey all laws, stay on legal routes, Tread Lightly, no reckless driving.
  • Equipment: Recovery gear and winter readiness strongly recommended.
  • Respect the land: Pack it in/pack it out.

What to bring (participant checklist):

  • OnX Offroad app installed and offline maps downloaded
  • Full-size spare, jack, recovery gear (strap, soft shackles, traction boards)
  • Radio/comms (GMRS/FRS), phone chargers
  • Winter clothing, food, water, headlamps
  • First-aid kit, fire extinguisher, air compressor/tire repair kit
  • Paper map/backup nav

SIGN UP HERE: https://forms.gle/4gF7WVdo7vw3hFEf9

DONATE HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://givebutter.com/YB9OuM

ADD NOTE TO DONATION: GBV 2026

