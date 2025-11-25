× Expand Courtesy Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community

The Great Smoky Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts Show runs from November 25-30, 2025. Unique handcrafted gifts made by members of Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community are offered as they host their annual Thanksgiving show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community is the nation’s largest organization of independent artisans making its home in Gatlinburg, TN. The Tennessee artists and craftsmen here create beautiful and useful things with techniques handed down for decades. Find gorgeous quilts, old-fashioned straw brooms with hand-carved handles, exquisitely woven baskets, hand-dipped scented candles, Victorian ceramic pitchers, pottery, dulcimers, stuffed bears, leather vests, and more. There is handmade jewelry unlike any you’ll find back home. Painters capture scenes of landscapes and mountain life, while potters and weavers work magic with clay and cloth.