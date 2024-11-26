The Great Smoky Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts Show runs from November 26 – December 1, 2024. Unique handcrafted gifts made by members of Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community are offered as they host their annual Thanksgiving show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community is the nation’s largest organization of independent artisans makes its home in Gatlinburg, TN. The Tennessee artist and craftsmen here create beautiful and useful things with techniques handed down for decades. Find gorgeous quilts, old-fashioned straw brooms with hand-carved handles, exquisitely woven baskets, hand-dipped scented candles, Victorian ceramic pitchers, pottery, dulcimers, stuffed bears, leather vests, and more. There is handmade jewelry unlike any you’ll find back home. Painters capture scenes of landscapes and mountain life, while potters and weavers work magic with clay and cloth. Participating Members: Lee Manis Basket Weaver Joe Compton Woodworking Mohr Custom Knives Overhome Creations B&T Woodworking Lorelei Candles Into the West Leather Misty Mountain Soap Co. Black Bear Crafts Smoky Mountain Mercantile Wire Wonders Sliver Finger Carving Earthworks Rock Candles Foxcreek Baskets & Woodworking Nelson Farm, TN J&J Signs and Gifts Whaley’s Handcrafts

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm, Sunday 10am – 4pm.

Free Admission