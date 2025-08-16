× Expand Courtesy Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival

Join us for a spectacular evening of hot air balloons and family fun! This annual fundraiser supports local community initiatives, with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and Townsend Elementary School, ensuring vital services and education thrive in our area.

Against the backdrop of a Smoky Mountain Sunset, the balloons begin to inflate as soon as weather permits. Balloon inflation is all weather dependent. The festival is rain or shine.