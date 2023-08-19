Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival

× Expand Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival

What to Expect

Against the backdrop of a Smoky Mountain Sunset, the balloons begin to inflate at dusk and glow through sundown and into the nightime sky. This means balloons are usually up from about 5:00pm to 10:00pm, conditional on weather (if weather does not permit a glow the balloons will perform a candlestick glow).

The Balloons Will Not Launch Free…. This Is a Tethered Balloon Event.

Parking

Prepaid parking is $20. Pay at the gate on the day of the festival is $25. Admission into the festival is $5 each. We encourage you to pre-purchase on line as it is cash only at the gate. Tethered hot-air balloon rides sell out quickly. *VIP Friday night tickets include the parking.

Pets

Our four-legged friends are not discouraged from attending the GSM Hot Air Balloon Festival, but we understand that the Balloons can be frightening and noisy much in the same way a fireworks show creates stress for our furry pets. All pets must be leashed and poop bags are required.

Bands & Live Entertainment

To Be Announced Soon

Activities for All Ages

Our festival is a family fun event with lots of activities for all ages to keep everyone happy and having fun!

Food Truck & Concessions

Great local food trucks will be on hand to serve whatever craving you may have.

Food Vendor List Coming Soon.

Beer Tent

Relax with a cold beer while taking in the beauty of the festival.

Nothing better on a summer day.