Courtesy Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

The 13th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep® Club Invasion will be held on August 21-23, 2025, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. The 2025 Invasion™ will once again be held at the LeConte Center, 2986 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. Admission can be purchased each day at the admission booths located both inside the LeConte Center and in the outside Vendor area. Daily admission includes admittance to the inside vendor area, the outside vendor areas, and the Show & Shine event for $20 per adult, $10 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. We do not offer presales on admission tickets, so do not fall into any online scams. Official Invasion™ merchandise and registration for events can only be done on our website gsmji.com. The Pigeon Forge area draws in over 12 million visitors per year, making it the perfect location to spend time with family and friends at the 13th annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep® Invasion. Surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains, the area has over 800 miles of breathtaking trails, many historic sites, a multitude of wildlife, and just a stone's throw away from hundreds of stores. The area also offers over 100 restaurants including southern favorites, international cuisine, and several dinner theaters.