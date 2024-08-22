× Expand Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion

The 12th annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep® Club Invasion will be held on August 22nd, 23rd & 24th, 2024 from 9am – 5pm daily.

The event will once again be held at the LeConte Center 2986 Teaster Lane Pigeon Forge, Tn 37863 with show hours daily from 9 am-5 pm. Admission can be purchased each day at the admission booths located both inside the LeConte Center and in the outside Vendor area.

Daily admission includes admittance into the inside vendor area, the outside vendor areas, and the Show & Shine event for $20 per adult, $10 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under are free, we do not offer presales on admission tickets, so do not fall into any online scams.

The Pigeon Forge area draws in over 12 million visitors per year, making it the perfect location to spend time with family and friends at the 12th annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep® Invasion. Surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains, the area has over 800 miles of breathtaking trails, many historic sites, a multitude of wildlife, and just a stone’s throw away from hundreds of stores. The area also offers over 100 restaurants including southern favorites, international cuisine, and several dinner theaters.