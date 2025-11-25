Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Holiday Show

× Expand Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community dates back more than 80 years.

The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community will once again usher in the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts & Crafts Shows at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, offering visitors a chance to browse and purchase one-of-a-kind handmade gifts crafted by the nation’s largest organization of independent artisans.

The Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts Show will be held Tuesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 30, followed by the Christmas Arts & Crafts Show, running Monday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 7. Both shows are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free for both craft shows.

Visitors can expect a wide selection of handcrafted works, including hand sewn quilts, woven baskets, hand-dipped candles, carved straw brooms, pottery, hand carved wood items, Christmas decorations, locally made bath and body products and a variety of mountain-inspired artwork. Jewelry makers will also present unique, handcrafted pieces designed to stand apart from mass-produced items.