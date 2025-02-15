The Great Buzz Gathering

× Expand Terri Lechner 6 th Annual Great Buzz Gathering (1000 x 750 px) - 1 Great Buzz Gathering

Step Into the World of Pollinators at the 6th Annual Great Buzz Gathering!

Imagine a world without vibrant blooms, flourishing crops, or thriving wildlife. That’s the reality we face without pollinators—the tiny but mighty creatures essential to life on Earth. On Saturday, February 15, you’re invited to the Grey Eagle Music Hall & Pub in Asheville to celebrate these unsung heroes and explore how we can all play a part in their conservation.

From the moment you step through the doors, you’ll be immersed in a community united by a passion for biodiversity, native plants, and protecting pollinators. Whether you’re a seasoned environmentalist or just beginning to appreciate the beauty of bees, butterflies, and beyond, this event offers something for everyone.

You’ll enjoy five captivating 10-minute talks from experts on topics like the effects of climate change on pollinators, the best trees to plant for recovery after Tropical Storm Helene, and exciting updates on the Asheville Butterfly Trail. Each presentation promises to leave you informed, inspired, and ready to take action.

Come early to explore exhibitor tables filled with resources, tips, and tools to make your garden, neighborhood, or community a haven for pollinators. Grab a bite or a beverage, connect with like-minded attendees, and soak up the buzz of excitement.

Pollinators are more than just insects; they’re the foundation of ecosystems and essential to our survival. Yet, nearly half of them are at risk of extinction. That’s why Bee City USA, founded here in Asheville, has grown to a nationwide movement of 426 affiliates, all dedicated to safeguarding these vital creatures.

This isn’t just another event—it’s a call to action, a chance to learn, connect, and make a tangible impact on the future of our planet.

So, whether you’re passionate about gardening, fascinated by biodiversity, or simply curious about how to help, this is your opportunity to join the movement. Together, let’s create a world where pollinators—and all life—can thrive.

Doors open at 12 PM for lunch and networking. The program begins at 1 PM.

We can’t wait to see you there!