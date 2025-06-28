Great American Campout at Sky Meadows Great American Campout at Sky Meadows

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Great American Campout at Sky Meadows

Your annual family favorite camping experience is back! Don't miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon on Sunday. Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First-time and experienced campers won't want to miss all the fun programs, including Let's Go Adventures, outdoor skills workshops, nature hikes, crafts, special presentations, s'mores, and more.

Space is limited. Advanced reservations are $40 per campsite, plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six individuals. Dinner* on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday are included in your campsite fee.

Reservations are required and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-great-american-campout-tickets-1344430601119?aff=oddtdtcreator.

*For dietary needs or allergies, please email laura.papp@dcr.virginia.gov prior to the program.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes.

Extra fee: $40 per family.

Registration required: Yes.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov