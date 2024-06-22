× Expand Virginia State Park staff/volunteers Camping in the backyard at Sky Meadows!

June 22, 2024 12:00 p.m. - June 23, 2024 12:00 p.m.

Historic Area.

Don't miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon on Sunday. Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First-time and experienced campers won't want to miss all the fun programs including Let's Go Adventures (https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/lets-go-adventures), Fishing is Fun, s'mores, nature hikes, special presentations, and more.

Space is limited. Advanced reservations are $40 per campsite plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six individuals. Dinner* on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday are included in your campsite fee. Reservations are required and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-great-american-campout-tickets-884935023477?aff=oddtdtcreator.

*For dietary needs or allergies, please email erin.clark@dcr.virginia.gov prior to the program.