Camping in Sky Meadows Historic Area

June 24, 2023 12:00 p.m. - June 25, 2023 12:00 p.m.

Don't miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon on Sunday. Park rangers will be on hand to help you set up your campsite and tent. First-time and experienced campers won't want to miss all the fun programs, including the Fishing is Fun program, s'mores, nature hikes, special presentations and more.

Space is limited. Advanced reservations are $30 per campsite, plus taxes and fees. Campsites can accommodate up to six individuals. Dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday are included in your campsite fee. Reservations are required and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-american-campout-tickets-601436652217 .