Grassy Creek Mineral & Gem Show

× Expand Courtesy Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show

Join us for the 41st Annual Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show, happening from July 27 to August 3, 2025! This week-long extravaganza brings together over 60 vendors from around the globe, offering an incredible array of lapidary treasures for you to explore and purchase. From stunning gemstones and minerals to exquisite jewelry, fascinating fossils, high-quality quartz, and essential lapidary equipment, there's something for every enthusiast.

Hosted by the Parkway Fire and Rescue, this event serves a dual purpose: not only is it a fantastic opportunity to indulge in your passion for minerals and gems, but it also helps raise funds for the purchase of new equipment for our local fire stations. So, while you're shopping for your favorite specimens, you're also supporting a worthy cause.

Feeling hungry? No worries! Delicious food options are available for purchase onsite, and if you're craving something different, there are plenty of restaurants conveniently located nearby. Plus, for your comfort and convenience, regular restrooms and showers are now provided.

Best of all, admission to the event and parking are completely free! Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, and if you're a dog owner, feel free to bring along your furry friend—just make sure they're well-behaved and kept on a leash.

You'll find us at 136 Majestic View, situated on the hill above Skyview Circle. Look for us just above the fire station on Hwy 226 South of Spruce Pine. For more information and vendor applications, visit our website at grassycreekgemshow.org or give us a call at 828-765-2117.

We can't wait to see you there!