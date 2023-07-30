Grassy Creek Mineral & Gem Show

SPRUCE PINE – The Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show, sponsored by Parkway Fire and Rescue, is now in its 36th year, and this year marks the third time it takes place at 136 Majestic View, the field above Spruce Pine Chevrolet.

The show features finished jewelry, raw stones, quartz, agate, marbles, wire-wrap jewelry, rhodolite garnet, various demonstrations and concessions from more than 60 vendors.

The show is organized by Donna Collis, who has been involved with the event for 20 years, and Roger Frye, who has helped plan the show for more than two decades.

Started by the Grassy Creek Fire Department, for the first two years, the show took place where KFC and Taco Bell are now located. When Grassy Creek Fire Department merged with Altapass Fire Department to create Parkway Fire and Rescue, show organizers chose to keep the name. The show was later moved to the field across from Parkway Fire and Rescue for three years before moving to its former location at Parkway Fire and Rescue in 1990, where it remained until 2015.

The department purchased the field from Wade Hughes in January 2016 with the intent of making it the home of the new Parkway Fire and Rescue.

Parking and admission to the show are free and money raised goes toward new equipment for Parkway Fire and Rescue.

By Brandon Roberts, Editor, Mitchell News