Grandfather Presents: T. Edward Nickens

For more than three decades, Our State “Ramblin’ Man” columnist T. Edward Nickens has reported on conservation, the outdoors and Southern culture for some of the world’s most respected publications. He is editor-at-large and columnist for Field & Stream, contributing editor for Garden & Gun and Ducks Unlimited magazines, and editor-in-chief of Tail, the saltwater flyfishing magazine. His work has appeared in Smithsonian, National Geographic Adventure, Men’s Journal and many others. He splits time between Raleigh and Morehead City with one wife, two dogs, the occasional sightings of two grown children, 14 flyrods, three canoes, two powerboats and an indeterminate number of duck and goose decoys. His most recent book is “The Last Wild Road.” Join us for a discussion and “meet-and-greet.” This event has two tiers of ticket access. “VIP Reception” tickets cost $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. “Presentation” tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Bridge Club members.