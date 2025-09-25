Grandfather Presents: Nature’s Song of Renewal: Ecological Resilience After Helene

×

Join us for a compelling panel discussion that explores nature’s resilience after Hurricane Helene, with powerful findings and updates one year later. The event will open with meteorologist Brad Panovich setting the stage of the storm’s path and record-breaking impacts on our region. From there, a panel discussion with Panovich, wildlife biologist Marquette Crockett and geologist Philip Prince will provide insights into key questions such as how the natural world changed because of Helene, what we’ve learned from the storm and what findings may still be to come. The panelists will share their expertise and research from their fields of study and reflect on how extreme weather continues to shape our environment. Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation President and CEO Jesse Pope will moderate the discussion. Following the talk in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds, eventgoers will experience some social time with heavy hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to mingle with other attendees and the panelists. A nature-inspired concert by traveling composer/performer Ben Cosgrove will then take place at the Williams Outdoor Learning Space. (The Classroom in the Clouds will be the rain location for the concert.) Tickets go on sale online for this event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 26.