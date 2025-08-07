Grandfather Presents: Jeff Corwin

×

For nearly three decades, Jeff Corwin has been telling stories of wildlife and nature to a global audience through his many celebrated television series on ABC, NBC, Travel Channel, CNN, Food Network, Disney Channel and Discovery Networks. Jeff is currently the creator, executive producer and presenter of the groundbreaking television series Wildlife Nation, which debuted as the top-rated TV program on ABC in October 2021. Wildlife Nation explores the remarkable story of North American conservation. Join us for a discussion and “meet-and-greet.” This event has two tiers of ticket access. “VIP Reception” tickets cost $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. “Presentation” tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Bridge Club members.