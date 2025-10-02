Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton

×

Conor Knighton is a correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning” and the author of the New York Times best seller “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park.” Described by BookPage as “entertaining, informative, and inspirational,” Leave Only Footprints is an account of the year Knighton spent wandering through America’s “best idea,” exploring the threads that tie our national parks together and that tie us to nature. Join us for a discussion and “meet-and-greet.” This event has two tiers of ticket access. “VIP Reception” tickets cost $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. “Presentation” tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Bridge Club members. Tickets go on sale online for this event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 26.