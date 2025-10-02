Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton

to

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Conor Knighton is a correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning” and the author of the New York Times best seller “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park.” Described by BookPage as “entertaining, informative, and inspirational,” Leave Only Footprints is an account of the year Knighton spent wandering through America’s “best idea,” exploring the threads that tie our national parks together and that tie us to nature. Join us for a discussion and “meet-and-greet.” This event has two tiers of ticket access. “VIP Reception” tickets cost $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. “Presentation” tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Bridge Club members. Tickets go on sale online for this event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 26.

Info

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton - 2025-10-02 16:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton - 2025-10-02 16:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton - 2025-10-02 16:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton - 2025-10-02 16:45:00 ical