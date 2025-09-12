Grandfather by Night: Naturalist Program

×

Explore the mountain after hours with your own personal guides during our Grandfather by Night series! You’ll discover some of the park’s nighttime wonders, watch a stunning sunset (weather permitting) and experience the mountain as never before! The Naturalist Program version of Grandfather by Night includes an outdoor interpretive program about flora, fauna, folklore and other topics after sunset. This edition of the event series is accessible for those in a wheelchair or with limited mobility. Advance registration required.