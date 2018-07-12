63nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

MacRae Meadows comes alive the second weekend in July with the color, pageantry and spectacle of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, first held in 1956. Everywhere you look there are brightly colored tartans; the smell of campfire smoke enlivens the air; and the sounds of bagpipes and tribal drums create a rhythm that quickens your heartbeat and stirs your soul. Traditional mountain music, brought here by early Scots-Irish settlers, is also on the playbill, along with traditional Scottish fare and some local barbecue as well.

Seven athletic events, Hammers and stones, Caber toss, Kids stuff, Events for runners, Music and dance