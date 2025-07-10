× Expand Courtesy Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

High in the Mountains of Western North Carolina the ancient Celtic spirit beckons. Answering the call, as hundreds of tartan banners unfurl, are the sounds of bagpipes echoing through the valley, and once again, thousands of kilt-clad Scots make their way to MacRae Meadows for their annual gathering and games. Nowhere in the New World is there a place more reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands than the home of America’s grandest Highland Games—Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina.

Ceud mile failte to you and your family as you join us in celebrating the history of our Scottish ancestry and cheer as you watch the clans compete on MacRae Meadows. Throughout the four day weekend you and your family will sample Scottish music, dancing, foods, costumes, field games and much more, and you can shop for tartans and kilts in the vendors’ tents. A weekend so full of family fun and excitement that you’ll be longing for the mother country (even if you aren’t Scottish).