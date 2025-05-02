Ride from downtown city streets to winding mountain roads. Gran Fondo Hincapie-Chattanooga begins in the center of the River City before taking you on a scenic ride along the Tennessee River and ascending Sequatchie Mountain. Celebrate your finish (and your survival of Sequatchie Mountain) at our family festival, with beverages and free food for you and your friends.

Age group awards will be given for Gran & Medio courses.

Stunning views, challenging climbs, and fast descents await our Gran cyclists!

Riders will depart from Bessie Smith Cultural Center and immediately be treated to the sights and sounds of beautiful downtown Chattanooga and the surround landscape. The first 9 miles of the day will provide a great opportunity to get in your groove as you travel rolling and flat roads beside the Tennessee River.

At mile 9.1, riders will reach the first true challenge of the route, Suck Creek. Contrary to the name, most riders will find this to be a fun test as they make their way up the 5.5-mile climb that averages a manageable grade of 5%. As you make your way up, be sure to catch views to the right of South Suck Creek cascading down to the Tennessee River you left behind only a few miles ago.

After conquering Suck Creek riders will be provided with an opportunity for recovery and a shot of adrenaline as they plunge down into the Sequatchie Valley on a fast 4.1-mile descent. Upon safely reaching the bottom of the descent riders will reach the small town of Powell’s Crossing and the first rest stop of the day at mile 19.7. Be sure to refuel and resupply here, the day is still young.

The next 16 miles offer up fast flat and rolling roads on the floor of the Sequatchie Valley. Use this time to relax, enjoy the views, and prepare for your next big climb of the day. As you enter the town of Sequatchie you will notice the rising wall of Sequatchie Mountain to your right. Yes, you are about to climb that! What this climb lacks in length (only 1.9 miles), it more than makes up for in steepness. With an average grade of 10.4%, this climb will test even the most skilled climbers.

After you have conquered Sequatchie Mtn. be sure to stop at the second rest stop of the day located at Sequatchie Baptist Church. Refueled and refreshed rides will enjoy the 3.5-mile descent into Jasper, TN, and the flatter roads on the way back to the Tennessee River. Be sure to offer some words of encouragement to riders making their way towards Sequatchie Mtn. as you pass by.

The last rest stop of the day is by far the most scenic. Located at Marion County Park riders will have a chance to take a brief rest on the banks of the Tennessee River. The final 21 miles of the day feature short rolling hills and a run into Miller Park with 360-degree views of the Chattanooga Skyline and the surrounding mountains. As you see the 1KM to go marker, start your final kick to the finish, roll across the red carpet, and you’ve made it! Time to celebrate!

*Please note: Our Gran course has two KOM/QOM segments and two Speed zone segments. KOM/QOM awards for our Gran riders are determined by the total combined times on Suck Creek and Sequatchie Mountain. Speed zone awards are determined by total combined times on Sequatchie Valley and Tennessee River Segments. All other awards are determined by gun time from the start line to the timing finish line.

The Upcoming Itinerary

MAY 2, 2025 | 12:00PM – 6:00PM | 2025 Packet Pickup & Onsite Registration

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

If you pre-registered for Gran Fondo Hincapie-Chattanooga, you’ll need to pick up your packet to get everything you need for the big day—plus a few extras from our great sponsors. On-site registration is available for last-minute decision-makers as well. Event merchandise will be available for purchase, but quantities and sizes are subject to availability. Size exchanges at the event are available after the ride start on Saturday.

MAY 2, 2025 | 12:00PM – 5:00PM | Gran Fondo Hincapie Warehouse Sale

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

Shop the Hincapie Warehouse Sale in Chattanooga, TN, on Friday, May 3rd! This is a great opportunity for you to grab some fresh new gear at excellent prices.

MAY 2, 2025 | 3:00PM - 5:00PM | SRAM Happy Hour

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

Grab your packet and stick around for Gran Fondo Hincapie-Greenville Happy Hour presented by SRAM! Our friends at Tennessee Brew Works are providing some tasty complimentary beverages for everyone to enjoy.

MAY 2, 2025 | 7:00PM - 10:00PM | A Night With The Stars

Waterhouse Pavilion, 850 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

A Night With The Stars, is the best pre-ride party you can imagine, right in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. Join George Hincapie on Friday night for great food and top-rated wine, all in the ambiance of the twinkling lights and the quiet garden of the Waterhouse Pavilion at Miller Plaza.

MAY 3, 2025 | 6:00AM - 7:30AM | Final Packet Pickup and Registration

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

Plan to arrive extra early in case there is a line. You will need time to park and ride your bike to the start. On site registration will shut down promptly at 7:30 to allow the timing company a chance to get the final database synced over in time for the start.

MAY 3, 2025 | 8:00AM | Ride Starts

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

Start corrals will open promptly at 7:00AM. All riders must be in their corrals no later than 7:45AM.

MAY 3, 2025 | 10:00AM - 4:00PM | Family Festival & Expo

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

We are a family friendly event, so bring your family and friends to celebrate with you when you cross that finish line at our Family Fun Festival! Our Vendor Expo, free food, beverages and a whole lot of fun await!

May 3, 2025 | 12:00PM | Piccolo Awards Ceremony

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

Be sure to stick around for our Piccolo awards ceremony!

MAY 3, 2025 | 2:30PM | Awards Ceremony

Bessie Smith Cultural Center, East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN

Gran Award Details: Men’s 1st, 2nd, 3rd Overall Women’s 1st, 2nd, 3rd Overall KOM & QOM Men & Women’s 1st, 2nd, & 3rd in the following age groups: 10-18 19-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ Medio Award Details: Men’s 1st, 2nd, 3rd Overall Women’s 1st, 2nd, 3rd Overall KOM & QOM Men & Women’s 1st, 2nd, & 3rd in the following age groups: 10-18 19-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ Other Awards: Junior KOM for Suck Creek Climb *All awards are based on gun time and not chip time.