Grains & Grits Festival

The Townsend Grains & Grits Festival is a festival of southern spirits and gourmet grub. Come experience our thriving craft spirits and gourmet food community, while discovering some of the region’s legendary distillers and blenders, taking place in the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.

From live entertainment guaranteed to get you moving, savory bites and sweet treats from local restaurants and food purveyors and a vast selection of sample craft spirits from regional legends.

RING OF FIRE

Michael Sullivan- aka- The Reverend of Fat is excited to bring back “The Ring of Fire” to the Grains and Grits Festival- five chefs will encircle a large fire pit where a whole pig, lamb, chickens, and sausages will be roasted and served. Each chef will be paired with a distillery and will incorporate the distillery’s spirit into their dish

This is a 21 and over event. Rain or Shine.

— NO REFUNDS —

LOCATION:

Townsend Visitor Center, Event Lawn, Townsend, TN

7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, TN 37882

EVENT DETAILS:

5:00pm: Parking Opens

6:00pm: Gates Open

7:00-8:30pm: Entertainment Performance

9:00pm: Event Closes

SHUTTLE STOPS:

Shuttles are provided for participating Townsend accommodations. See the schedule and list below.

Shuttle leaves Townsend Visitor Center at 5pm

Townsend River Breeze Inn

Townsend Gateway Inn

Talley Ho Inn

Little Arrow Resort

KOA Campground

Riverstone Lodge

Mountaineer Campground

Lazy Daze Campground

Riverstone Campground

Docks Motel

Cades Cove Jeep Outpost (Big Meadow Campground)

Little River Campground

Cades Cove Landing

Dancing Bear Lodge

Tremont Resort & Lodge

Highland Manor

Best Western Cades Cove Inn

** Please note you will need to walk to the road (signage will be placed) for pickup. Shuttles will not be going up to the accommodations. Last shuttle will be leaving the event at 9:30pm. Please be at the designated spot before 9:30pm.