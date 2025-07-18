× Expand Courtesy Grainger County Tomato Festival

Festival Hours

Friday July 18, 2025: Festival 12 noon - 6 p.m. | ​Grainger County Opry 6:30 - 9 p.m. The Opry will include all local talent featuring music and comedy.

Saturday July 19, 2025: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Grainger County Tomato Festival was organized in 1992 to promote our world-famous Grainger County Tomatoes. Our mission is to promote all Grainger County agricultural products, specifically the Grainger County Tomato, and to promote the many local artists, authors, talent, and craftsmen we have in our area. Over the years we have added a number of special events making the festival one of the largest free festivals in East Tennessee and has been named by Parade magazine as one of the top ten festivals in the USA.

The festival is always in July in Rutledge, Tennessee. Be sure to mark your calendars! You don't want to miss it.

The Tomato Festival is a family event, and we ask all our vendors and visitors to please be considerate and not smoke (cigarettes, vapes, cigars, pipes, etc.) nor have alcohol on the festival grounds. Good Southern manners that will make your mamaw proud is all we ask for. Thank you.