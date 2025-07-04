× Expand Courtesy Graham County Heritage Festival

This two-day event held in Robbinsville, North Carolina, is a gathering of people, crafts, games, food, music, fireworks, veterans' celebration, magician show, Lil’ Miss and Mr. Firecracker contest, watermelon eating contest, and so much more. The festivities start at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 4, with opening ceremonies, and closes at 10:00 p.m. with music. On Saturday, July 5, the festival will start at 10:00 a.m. with opening ceremony and closes at 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusky dark Saturday night, July 5.