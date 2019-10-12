Gospel Night at the Union County Opry, located in Maynardville, TN

Gospel Night at the Union County Opry, located at 150 Main St. Maynardville, TN 37807. The Show will feature the Betterway Quartet, a Bluegrass Gospel Group from the early 1990s led by Stuart Wyrick, Bill Turner, Vic Graves, Paul Carter, Rev. Darrell Williams and Damon Seal, with Special Guests, the Williams Family. If you like Spirit Filled, Bluegrass Gospel singing, we invite you to come to the show. Tickets are $10 each, kids 12 yrs old and under get in free. You can purchase tickets online at www.unioncountyopry.com, eventbrite or our Facebook Page, Union County Opry. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door.