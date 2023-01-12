Doing The Most Good: The Salvation Army in Greenville

× Expand Salvation Army Photo Provided By UHM Beginning in 1942, Boys & Girls Club services expanded to include “fresh air camps” which gave children in this Salvation Army program an opportunity to spend time outdoors in the summer. The Emma Moss Booth Hospital was a first for Greenville and for The Salvation Army.

Though certainly known for its “Red Kettles” during the holidays, The Salvation Army has a long history of service, and this exhibit opens the door to a display of that history from its beginnings in England to its expansion into America.

In 1904, Salvationists had set up a tent at the corner of Washington and Brown Streets in downtown Greenville, South Carolina and began to offer a religious message and good music to all who would listen.

For the next 20 years, The Salvation Army in Greenville continued to grow, expanding services to include a shelter for homeless women, a maternity home, The Bruner Home for Children, the Red Shield Boys Club – the precursor for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Greenville, and the city’s first hospital – The Emma Moss Booth Memorial Hospital. (now St. Francis Downtown – Bon Secours)

Since marching into Greenville more than a century ago, The Salvation Army in Greenville has remained true to doing the most good, continuing from its humble beginnings to expand with a variety of services being offered, many of which have adapted through the years and are still meeting needs today.

Organized by the Upcountry History Museum, this exhibition offers a look at the Salvation Army’s storied 118-year timeline in Greenville through artifacts, photos, and materials from the local archives, as well as the organization’s national archives. “Doing the Most Good” is on display through February 5, 2023.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.