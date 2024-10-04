"You Had Me At Goldenrod" Solo Exhibit by Moni Hill

× Expand Spoonbill Gallery "You had me at Goldenrod" solo exhibition by Moni Hill

Join us as we host Moni Hill in the gallery for an artist reception during First Fridays on October 4th from 6-9pm, at 1292 Pendleton Street in the Village of West Greenville. Artist Moni Hill is celebrating the biodiversity of the Blue Ridge Mountains in her debut exhibit at Spoonbill Gallery, entitled “You Had Me at Goldenrod.” Hill, originally from Berlin, Germany has called Asheville, North Carolina home since 2004. Hill channels the rich biodiversity of the nearby mountains and forests into her striking and vivid paintings. Working primarily with acrylics on wood panels, she employs a layered technique that builds texture and depth. These layers not only enrich the visual experience but symbolize the passage of time and the richness of nature's tapestry. "In my work, I aim to capture the essence of biodiversity found in the Blue Ridge Mountains, using color and texture to reflect the interconnectedness of life and landscape," says Hill.

After living in Western North Carolina for over two decades, “You Had Me at Goldenrod” delves into Hill's profound connection with the area which serves as a never-ending source of inspiration due to its ecological richness and scenic beauty. “In my paintings,” she explains, “I use color and layers to celebrate their ecological impact on all life on Earth. The Southern Appalachians have many species of Goldenrod, a vital flowering plant that sustains pollinators and fosters the vitality of the entire ecosystem. One look at a patch of flowering Goldenrod is enough to turn a city-dweller into a nature-lover!”

Come be captivated by these blooming patches as “You Had Me at Goldenrod” debuts at Spoonbill Gallery on October 4th at 10am in person or online and concludes on October 26th at 4pm.