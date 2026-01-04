× Expand Courtesy Culpeper Downtown 2025 Gnarly Website Header - 2

Mark your calendars for an epic day of fun and flavor at the 2026 Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brewfest on April 25, 2026! Join us as we transform downtown Culpeper into a lively celebration of craft brews, delicious food, and fantastic live music.

Date: April 25, 2026

Time: 12pm-5pm

Location: Train Depot in Culpeper Downtown, VA

Sip and savor a variety of local and regional craft beers from top breweries, while indulging in mouthwatering bites from food vendors offering everything from BBQ to gourmet snacks. Dance to live performances from talented local bands and enjoy activities for all ages.

Stay tuned for more updates, including a complete lineup of breweries, food options, and entertainment details. Don’t miss out on this gnarly celebration of community, craft, and good times!