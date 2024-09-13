× Expand Virginia State Park staff/volunteers Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks logo

Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, 8:00 a.m. - Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 3:00 p.m.

Our natural world is full of fascinating plants, animals, and water all in different landscapes. These create ecosystems where everything lives and thrives. When you learn about what’s supposed to be there, you’ll know if something is missing and what you can do about it. It all starts with observations!

As part of this year’s national Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend, kick off this weekend of discovery with self-guided activities and a free Virginia State Parks parking pass (available through your local council). Find your nature connection, and earn a Girl Scouts Love Virginia State Parks patch* while also meeting the requirements to earn the Daisy “Animal Observer”, Brownie Legacy Badge “Bugs”, Junior “Flower”, or Cadette “Trees”. You can also work towards the Ambassador “Water” and Senior “Sky” badges.

*Patches will be mailed after September 30, 2024.

On Friday evening, put your observation skills to the test with a ranger-led hike as part of our Twilight Hike Series. Embark on an easy/moderate guided hike that winds through lush forests, open fields, and picturesque meadows. Please dress for the weather, wear proper footwear, and bring water. Leashed pets are welcome. Learn more about our Twilight Hike Series at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/event?id=2024-02-14-15-09-14-210918-2lp.

Parking fee waived for Girl Scout with parking pass; otherwise, $10/car parking fee.