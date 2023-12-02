Gingerbread Festival at Longwood Park

Downtown Salem Salem, Virginia 24153

It’s that time of year again! We’ve got Santa on his way, Gingerbread Houses being delivered to the Salem Museum, wood being delivered for the Marshmallow Roast, cookies baking for decorating, and lots of holiday entertainment!

If you want to participate in the Gingerbread Trail, click HERE.

The festival will be held in Longwood Park on December 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
