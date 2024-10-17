Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

Iconic folk duo come to Boone! Gillian Welch’s rich and remarkable career spans over 25 years, and she and her musical partner David Rawlings are a pillar of the modern acoustic music world. They have been hailed by Pitchfork as “modern masters of American folk” and “protectors of the American folk song” by Rolling Stone. Join us at the Schaefer Center to for their incredible concert!

Concerts & Live Music
