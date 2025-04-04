× Expand Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Management Team Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings perform a concert at the Schaefer Center this spring. Gillian Welch’s rich and remarkable career spans over 25 years, and she and her musical partner David Rawlings are a pillar of the modern acoustic music world. They have been hailed by Pitchfork as “modern masters of American folk” and “protectors of the American folk song” by Rolling Stone. Originally planned for October 17, the event was postponed due to damage Hurricane Helene inflicted upon Watauga County and Western North Carolina.