Ghouls, Goblins and Witches Haunted Grounds

× Expand Courtesy Visit Chattanooga

Experience a Spooktacular Halloween at McDonald Farm!

Join us October 24-26, 2025, for an unforgettable Halloween celebration at the historic McDonald Farm, where fall magic comes alive across haunted grounds and harvest delights await around every corner.

This family-friendly event is packed with seasonal thrills, chills, and unforgettable memories. Wander through a curated fall market featuring local artisans, makers, and vendors offering one-of-a-kind Halloween gifts and autumnal treasures.

Savor the Flavors of Fall

Enjoy a taste of the season with warm apple cider, caramel-dipped apples, pumpkin-flavored treats, and more! A variety of food trucks, dessert trucks, and a specialty coffee truck will be on-site serving delicious creations to satisfy every craving.

Attractions & Entertainment

Get ready for a full lineup of festive fun, including:

• The Haunted Horse Barn – Spooky and thrilling for those who dare

• Corn Maze – A classic fall adventure for all ages

• Blackout Maze – A pitch-black challenge that will test your senses

• Live Music – Enjoy performances from local artists throughout the event

• Outdoor Movie Screenings – Cozy up for Halloween films after sunset

• Kids’ Games & Activities – Family-friendly fun for our youngest guests

• Character Encounters – Meet the Sanderson Sisters, Ursula, and more

Additional Experiences (Not Included in General Admission):

• Zombie Jelly Ball – A thrilling zombie-themed battle experience. Tickets available at the Jelly Ball entrance.

• Tarot Readings – Dive into the mystical with a personal tarot reading. Purchase tickets at the Tarot Tent.

Admission Details

• Ages 9 and up: $20 per person

• Ages 8 and under: $5 per person

Event Dates & Times

• Friday, October 24: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

• Saturday, October 25: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

• Sunday, October 26: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a Halloween experience like no other. Gather your family and friends and join us at McDonald Farm for a frightfully delightful weekend full of magic, mystery, and memories to last a lifetime!