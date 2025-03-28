Georgia String Band Festival

The 2025 17th Annual Georgia String Band Festival will be held on March 28th, 2025 with a kickoff concert & various String Band related competitions beginning at noon on Saturday, March 29th, 2025.

For more information about competing in the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention, click here: The Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention Competition Rules

