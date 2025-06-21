Georgia State Fiddlers Convention
Union County Schools Fine Arts Center 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Courtesy Georgia State Fiddlers Convention
We invite fiddlers, musicians, and music enthusiasts to showcase their talent while celebrating Georgia's rich musical heritage. Join us for a day filled with toe-tapping tunes!
Prizes will be awarded in dulcimer, dobro, old-time banjo, beginning musician (12 years and under), banjo, mandolin, bluegrass band, flat pick guitar, finger style guitar, beginning fiddle (12 years and under), junior fiddle (49 years and younger), and senior fiddler (50 years and over).
