Georgia State Fiddlers Convention

We invite fiddlers, musicians, and music enthusiasts to showcase their talent while celebrating Georgia's rich musical heritage. Join us for a day filled with toe-tapping tunes!

Prizes will be awarded in dulcimer, dobro, old-time banjo, beginning musician (12 years and under), banjo, mandolin, bluegrass band, flat pick guitar, finger style guitar, beginning fiddle (12 years and under), junior fiddle (49 years and younger), and senior fiddler (50 years and over).

