The 12th annual Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival is coming April 10-11, 2026, in-person at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, GA and online.

Our featured tellers for the 2026 festival will be Antonio Rocha, Connie Regan-Blake, Peter Cook, Lyn Ford, and Gene Tagaban.

We will also showcase a group of outstanding regional voices from across the Southeast who will be telling stories and teaching workshops throughout the festival. Stay tuned for more information on them!

Lodging: You can stay on-site for the festival! The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge is offering festival visitors a deeply discounted rate for reserving rooms early. Call 706-896-2262, ext. #1, by 3/10/2026 to take advantage of the GMSF2026 rate.

Volunteering: Did you know that every person who works to put on the festival—from the organizers to the folks who sweep up at the end—is a volunteer? Many hands make light work and make it fun too! Volunteers typically work one or more shifts and receive a free two-day festival ticket, a snazzy t-shirt, and the undying gratitude of the festival committee. To learn more and sign up to help with the 2026 festival, click here: https://forms.gle/R62D3bfSUZPuoLNt7.

Sponsoring: Join us in bringing the art of storytelling to people in our area and beyond! As a festival supporter, you can have a significant impact by helping us to enrich, educate, and entertain children, parents, teachers, aspiring tall tale tellers, and many, many others. Every year, generous donors like you make it possible for us to enable students and their teachers, individuals with low income, and individuals with disabilities to attend the festival at no charge. Click here or see the volunteer and/or donate page on our website for more information on sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 festival.

Tickets: We keep our ticket prices low so that everyone who wants to participate in the festival can. In-person general admission is at most $25 for one day or $40 for two days, and an online viewing ticket is at most $15 for a household or other group. Please see the ticket options for early-bird discounts; discounts for senior citizens, military personnel, and college students; and free tickets for K-12 students and their teachers, individuals with low income, and individuals with disabilities. You’ll also see a donation option at the bottom of the ticket list. All donations will go toward helping us give free tickets to the groups above, so please give if you are able.

More information will be coming soon, including our 2026 Festival Guide for Teachers with information on the storytellers, sample assignments, and other ideas for weaving storytelling into your curriculum.

Check back here and follow our Facebook page for more information on the 2026 festival. Email us at info@gamountainstoryfest.org if you have questions in the meantime.