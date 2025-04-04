Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival
to
The Ridges Resort 3499 US HWY 76 W, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Mark your calendar!
The 11th annual Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival is coming!
April 4-5, 2025 in-person at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, GA and online.
Our featured tellers for the 2025 festival will be:
Tickets: To reserve your ticket to enjoy the festival in person or online, see https://2025GMSF.eventbrite.com. In-person general admission is at most $20 for one day or $35 for two days, and an online viewing ticket is at most $10. Please see the ticket website to learn about early-bird specials, discounts for senior citizens and military personnel, and free tickets for students and their teachers, individuals with low income, and individuals with disabilities.
Lodging: You can stay on-site for the festival! The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge is offering festival visitors a deeply discounted rate for reserving rooms early: $149/night + taxes & fees. Call 706-896-2262, ext. #1, by 2/4/2025 to take advantage of the GMSF2025 rate.
Volunteering: Did you know that the festival is entirely volunteer-run? We’d love to have you join the crew. Many jobs are available. Volunteers typically work a 2 to 4-hour shift and in return receive a snazzy t-shirt, a free two-day festival ticket, and the undying gratitude of the organizers. To learn more and to sign up, see https://forms.gle/gGRrrtAmXnJehUj56.
Stay tuned here for more information on the 2025 festival, and email us at info@gamountainstoryfest.org if you have questions in the meantime.