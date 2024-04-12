× Expand Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival

Mark your calendar for the 10th-anniversary Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival, April 12-13, 2024!

The event will be held in person at The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge and will also be recorded to enable online viewing.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now! Take advantage of our early-bird specials through Eventbrite: https://2024gmsf.eventbrite.com. We offer discounts for senior citizens, military personnel, and college students, and students/teachers, individuals with disabilities, and low-income individuals can attend for free. The maximum in-person ticket price (at the door) is $20 per day or $35 for two days. Online viewing tickets are $10 each.

Lodging: You can stay on-site for the festival! To take advantage of the fantastic festival discount on rooms at The Ridges, call 706-896-2262, ext. #1, and ask for the GMSTF2024 block. Rooms are filling fast, and the discounted block will close 60 days before the festival, so reserve your room early!

Stay tuned!

For more information on our organization and this year's festival, stay tuned to our website or email us at info@gamountainstoryfest.org.