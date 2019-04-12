Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival

Union County Schools Fine Arts Center 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Join the Union County Fine Arts Center on April 12-13 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for their annual storytelling festival! Engage with the voices of Appalachia through stories told by a select group of guest speakers and experience an ancient tradition that lives on in modern times. Ticket prices vary.

Info
926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Outdoor
706-897-8941
