Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival
Union County Schools Fine Arts Center 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Join the Union County Fine Arts Center on April 12-13 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for their annual storytelling festival! Engage with the voices of Appalachia through stories told by a select group of guest speakers and experience an ancient tradition that lives on in modern times. Ticket prices vary.
Info
Union County Schools Fine Arts Center 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Outdoor