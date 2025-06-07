Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival & Highland Games

× Expand Courtesy Scottish Festival and Highland Games

Whether or not your family's heritage has Scottish ties, come experience Scotland without the need of a passport or international flight across the ocean. Highland dancers, Scottish athletes, family clans, bagpipes and drums and traditional musicians will come to celebrate their heritage at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds on June 7 and 8, 2025. The opening ceremony with the massed bands and parade of tartans will be at 12 noon on Saturday.

Sheep dogs herding sheep and ducks, falcons and birds of prey, Scottish Cows, all come with their handlers. Scottish Athletes, Highland dancers, pipers and drummers all come to celebrate the culture of Scotland, here in the highlands of North Georgia. The blacksmith/knife smith demonstrations and Clan Nan Con will be in set up in the vendor area.

Wee lads and lassies are encouraged to come to the festival with their family. Special activities for the children include the “passport to the clan” where children visit clan tents and learn one fact about each clan earning a stamp. Once their passport is full, they receive a prize. There will also be face painting and other activities especially for the wee ones. There is no additional charge for any of the children's activities.

What is a festival without shopping? Many favorite vendors with traditional Scottish wares, clothing and food are returning plus new merchants who are making their first trek to the Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival. Delicious Scottish food, jewelry, sporran, kilts, T-shirts, clothing, and many more Scottish items will be available for purchase.

Come experience “a wee bit of Scotland in the Mountains of North Georgia!”