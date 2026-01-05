× Expand Courtesy Georgia Mountain Needle Arts Festival

We’re excited to officially announce the dates for the Georgia Mountain Needle Arts Festival 2026 -- April 24-27, 2026!

The Georgia Mountain Needle Arts Festival is a celebration of needle arts, tradition, creativity, and community in the heart of the North Georgia Mountains. Each year, fiber lovers gather to connect, share, shop, and celebrate the crafts that bring us together — and 2026 is shaping up to be something truly special.

In the months ahead, we’ll be sharing:

Vendor announcements and highlights

Special events and gatherings

Festival details, schedules, and registration information

Whether you’ve joined us before or are considering your first GMNAF, we invite you to mark your calendar and start looking forward to a weekend filled with inspiration, connection, and creativity.

More details coming soon — we can’t wait to share what we’re building.