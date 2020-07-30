Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia

Enjoy three fun filled days of good ole mountain hillbilly fun. See a Pioneer village, real moonshine still in the works, mountain crafts, and plenty of hot classic cars, trucks, bikes, rat rods and more!

$10 spectator admission

Vehicle registration $50, includes 2 tickets

July 30 - August 1, 2020

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
706-896-4191
