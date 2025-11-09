× Expand Courtesy Georgia Mountain Ford Nationals

Join us at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, Georgia, for the Georgia Mountain Ford Nationals, an all new event for you Ford owners and lovers of all things Ford, April 2-4, 2026. This event is open to all Ford cars and trucks, all years and models. More information and flyers coming to this page in the upcoming weeks.

For more information as a sponsor, participant or vendor, please call 864-320-3692.

Registration Form HERE.

Schedule and Admission Information:

Thursday, April 2 - 8 am - 5 pm

Friday, April 3 - 8 am - 5 pm

Saturday, April 4 - 8 am - 4 pm

Admission: $10/Day | Kids 12 & under FREE!