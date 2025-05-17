Welcome to the 2nd Annual Georgia Mountain Fire & Smoke Cooking Festival!

Come and experience this culinary feast featuring over 120 cooks/chefs preparing their specialty items and giving generous samples of their preparations to all paid attendees. They will be cooking on 100 top-of-the-line Primo Ceramic Grills and Big Green Eggs.

This festival took the place of the GA Mountain Big Green Eggfest which was the largest satellite Eggfest in the country for 10 amazing years. This festival is bigger and better with the addition of the Primo Ceramic Grills -- the Cadillac of ceramic grills -- cooking alongside our Big Green Eggs.

From savory barbecues to delectable desserts, our festival will offer a diverse selection of culinary creations. Feel free to ask questions and interact with the cooks/chefs and learn new recipes, discover innovative cooking methods, and get inspired by the creativity of our talented cooks/chefs.

If all this wasn't enough, be sure to attend our Meet & Greet celebration Friday evening, May 16, at 5:00 PM in the antique farm museum at Georgia Mountain Fair's Main Exhibit Hall. Just bring a dish to share or cook on one of our Primo Ceramic Grills and listen to our live bluegrass band! Beer and wine will be available for purchase or you may bring your own beverage of choice. There is very limited parking at the Exhibit Hall so please use our shuttle which will be running continuously from the main parking areas to the Exhibit Hall.

This is an innovative and one-of-a-kind event that you don't want to miss. Mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with amazing gastronomic adventures and unforgettable memories. We look forward to seeing you here!

Fire & Smoke Tickets

Hours of Operation

May 16, 2025, Meet & Greet Party, 5pm-8pm | May 17, 2025, Cooking Festival, 9am-3pm

Ticket Info and Specials

Tasting Ticket: $30

Follow this link to register: https://georgiamountainfairground.thundertix.com/events/237517

*Tickets should only be purchased directly through our website. Be aware of 3rd party resellers.